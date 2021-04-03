Encounter underway in J-K's Shopian district

The Police and the Indian Army are carrying out the operation."#Encounter has started at Choor ki Gali Sedaw area of #Hurpora_Shopian. Police and Army are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.Earlier today, Police and Army also carried out an encounter at a forest in the Peer Ki Gali area of the Shopian district.Last week, one security personnel had lost his life when a cordon and search operation was launched in Shopian and the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the search party. Two terrorists were also eliminated in the operation.Meanwhile, three terrorists involved in the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan's residence, in which one policeman died, were gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama this Friday. (ANI)