Encounter with terrorists underway in J-K's Poonch

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 11th, 2021, 13:30:02hrs
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): An encounter between the Army and terrorists began on Monday morning in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote jurisdiction of the district, based on intelligence inputs.
"Based on intelligence inputs, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district of J-K today morning. The encounter with terrorists is going on," Defence PRO said. (ANI)

