Encroachment on water sources will be considered as crime: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that encroachment on water sources will be considered as a crime and asked officials to remove them.

The Chief Minister was discussing water experts committee which was constituted for the Right to Water Act. He asked officials to create a draft so that it can be presented in the winter session of state Assembly.

"Everyone has right over the water. That's why encroachment on that cannot be tolerated. Anyone who would encroach water resources, he or she will be considered as criminal," he said.He emphasized on creating small water structure than a big one.Kamal Nath said that during his visit to Siberia, he noticed that there is large scale cultivation in the whole of Siberia but no dams were built to irrigate it, but people irrigate it through ponds and small water structures.The Chief Minister said that we should also use this technique at our place. This will avoid unnecessary disputes.The Chief Minister said that the people should be given the right to manage and use water. He called for special attention to prevent and conserve water. "While constructing water structures, we should also take suggestions from villagers as they are more aware of it and also have the experience," he said.Water Expert Committee Chairman Dr Mihir Shah and co-chairman Rajendra Singh were also present in the meeting. (ANI)