Enforced disappearances, killing of Baloch civilians is routine in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 (ANI): A video potraying Baloch women being dragged forcibly and locked in a van amply describes that enforced disappearances and killing of Baloch civilians has become a routine in Pakistan.



The viral video on Twitter displays how Pakistani forces treat Baloch women.

"This is how Pakistani forces treat Baloch women. Enforced disappearances and killing of Baloch civilians has become a routine by the army and ISI in Balochistan. All this barbarism of Pakistan goes unnoticed because of the media blackout in Balochistan," tweeted Fazila Baloch, who calls herself a Women Rights advocate.

Earlier, Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary at United Nations General Assembly slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in its Right of Reply for suppressing its minority communities.

"Today, the minorities in Pakistan - the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians - live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights. This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leadership and even justified," the First Secretary said.

"Dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented," she added. (ANI)

