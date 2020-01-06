Enforcement Directorate summons DK Shivakumar, asks to appear on January 13

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar to appear before it on January 13.

The Supreme Court had on November 15 dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to Shivakumar by the Delhi High Court in connection with an alleged money laundering case.



On October 23, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Shivakumar while taking into note that he had been extensively interrogated by the probe agency since his arrest on September 3.

The High Court had said that there was no material on record to show that he was a flight risk. (ANI)

