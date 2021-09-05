Engineering student arrested for raping trainee air hostess

Gandhinagar, Sep 5 (IANS) An engineering student was arrested in Ahmedabad on Saturday for allegedly raping a trainee air hostess by sedating her.

In her police complaint, the woman has accused Jeet Trivedi of "mixing something in her drink" and then raping her.

She mentioned in the complaint that Trivedi befriended her through Instagram and thereafter, called her at his home, saying his parents wished to meet her.