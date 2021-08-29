England's seaside heritage sites granted protection

Sites listed for conservation and protection by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport include a picturesque boathouse in Devon built to celebrate the coronation of King George VI in 1937, reports Xinhua news agency.

London, Aug 29 (IANS) British cultural watchdog Historic England announced that official protection has been granted to six seaside heritage sites around the coast of England.

Eight decorative shelters along Britain's best known promenade at northern England's seaside resort, Blackpool, have also been added to the list.

It also includes a stone obelisk, The Crow Stone, in Southend in southern England that marks the City of London's historic jurisdiction over the River Thames.

"England has a rich and distinctive seaside heritage. Ranging from piers to pavilions, bathing pools to beach huts, there are many colorful historic sites that reflect almost 300 years of seaside holidays and are still welcoming millions of visitors each year," said Historic England.

"This summer our seaside resorts are enjoying an influx of visitors again and these six newly listed sites offer a small insight into the range of seaside heritage England has to celebrate," it added.

Heritage minister Caroline Dinenage said she was delighted the seaside gems would be "recognised and protected".

The listings were announced as millions of day trippers across England headed to the seaside this summer.

