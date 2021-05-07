Enhance Covid care facilities, J&K LG to army

Jammu, May 7 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday discussed Covid preparedness and containment measures with the army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi and senior officials from the Northern and Western Commands.

While appreciating and lauding the ongoing efforts of the army in providing necessary support in form of Covid care hospitals, Sinha asked the senior army officials of the Northern and Western Commands to explore the possibility of enhancing the capacity at 100-bedded Covid care facilities to 200 beds with oxygen support.

He also asked the officials of the Northern Command to collaborate their efforts with Western Command to augment the 100 bed capacity of the Covid-19 centre at Army Public School Domana, Jammu to 200 beds.

The Lt Governor assured that J&K government will provide every possible assistance and resources to the army for enhancing the already existing Covid care facilities in the UT including medical infrastructure, equipment, and oxygen supply.

The senior army officials apprised Sinha about the efforts put up by the army in the UT to combat the pandemic including the Western Command's 100-bedded Covid care centre at Army Public School Domana in Jammu, and the 250-bedded Covid hospital in Kashmir's Rangreth area jointly operationalised by Chinar Corps and the civil administration.

It was informed that treatment of Covid positive cases is also being done at military hospitals after the referral of civil administration.

