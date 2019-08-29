Enhanced penalties under Motor Vehicles Amendment Act to become applicable from Sept 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 that will be applicable with effect from September 1.

These are provisions which require no further amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, read a statement.

Important among the provisions notified are the provisions for enhanced penalties.



For the remaining provisions, the ministry has initiated the process of formulating draft rules. As and when the process is completed, the relevant provisions would be notified for implementation. (ANI)

