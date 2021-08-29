Enhanced rainfall activity over central, west India till Sep 2

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Enhanced rainfall activity is very likely over central and west India till September 2 while similar activity over south peninsular India is very likely to continue till Monday and there will be reduction thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar on Monday, Vidarbha till September 1, east Madhya Pradesh till August 31, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region on August 31, Saurashtra and Kutch on September 1, Konkan and Goa till September 2, and east Rajasthan, madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada till September 1, the IMD release said.

Isolated very heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan and Goa and Gujarat region on September 1, and Gujarat on September 2.

Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 24 hours but see reduction thereafter.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over southern Peninsula during next two days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Telangana on August 29 and 30.

Scattered rainfall activity is very likely over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand on August 29 and 30, east Uttar Pradesh till August 31, and over west Uttar Pradesh on August 30 and 31.

--IANS

niv/vd