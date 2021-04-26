  1. Sify.com
  Enough oxygen stock at present but transportation is challenge, says MHA official

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 26th, 2021, 18:30:09hrs
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The country has enough medical oxygen at present but its transportation is a challenge and the Centre and state governments are working together to minimise the time taken in movement of tankers, a senior government official said on Monday.

"There is no need to panic. I assure you that at present union government and state governments have enough oxygen. The transportation is a challenge, as the demand of tankers suddenly grew. The Centre and state governments are working together to minimise the time of transportation," Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, said at a joint press conference on COVID-19 situation.
"India is ordering oxygen tankers from abroad on a purchase or hiring basis. Using real-time tracking, we are monitoring the movement of oxygen tankers," he added.
India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and reported 3.52 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic. (ANI)

