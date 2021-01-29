Ensure 100% Covid vaccination of healthcare workers by Feb 10: Odisha govt

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra instructed the district collectors to send a clear message that those who do not turn up for vaccination when called on the designated date will forgo the opportunity to get free vaccine.

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (IANS) The Odisha government on Friday asked the district collectors to ensure 100 per cent coverage of registered healthcare workers in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive by February 10.

While collectors and municipal commissioners are aware that the forst dose of vaccination of all healthcare workers will close on February 10, it is of great concern that in some districts the percentage coverage of healthcare workers vaccinated in the past week (achievement against target) is poor, he said.

The achievement is poor in nine districts. The coverage in Deogarh was lowest at 42 per cent, followed by Khurda at 61 per cent, Jajpur at 62 per cent, Jagatsinghpur at 66 per cent and Nayagarh at 67 per cent of the target.

Bhubaneswar Urban has achieved 76 per cent, Cuttack 76 per cent, Sambalpur 77 per cent while Keonjhar has achieved 78 per cent of the target.

Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi informed that the ongoing vaccination drive will remain suspended for a period of three days from January 31 to February 2 in view of the pulse polio immunisation programme.

