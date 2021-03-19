Ensure Covid vax for 8hrs daily: Amarinder

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) Taking note of the low vaccination numbers in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked all private and government hospitals and health facilities to offer hassle-free vaccination services for at least eight hours daily, seven days a week, till March 31.

There should be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45 plus years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities, he further directed.

The directions came during the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, who pointed out with concern that of the 1,291 registered private facilities, 891 have reportedly not administered a single dose.

He asked the district administration to come down strictly on such hospitals, stressing that private hospitals need to join the government battle against Covid for the survival of the state and its people.

Rates to take the vaccine in private healthcare institutions must be publicised and overcharging should not be permitted, he directed the Health Department.

While he was happy to note that vaccine services were being offered at all public health centres and government hospitals seven days a week, the Chief Minister said this was not enough.

He asked all elected and local leaders to make efforts to reach out to the public and address vaccination hesitancy.

Community participation should also be reorganised and mobilised to address vaccination hesitancy and COVID appropriate behaviour, said the Chief Minister.

--IANS

vg/rt