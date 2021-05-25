Ensure Delhi Fair Price Shops dispensing free ration: Minister

The officials in the Food and Supply Department, who are field in-charges, have been directed to visit all these shops under their jurisdiction and ensure that food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are being distributed to the beneficiaries at free of cost in May and June.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Delhi Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that free ration (food grains) is being distributed at the scheduled times from all Fair Price Shops across the capital.

The directives came during a meeting with the senior officials, wherein the Minister expressed his displeasure on the process of distribution of food grains from Fair Price Shops. Hussain has been regularly inspecting these shops and has found several of them in areas such as Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri and Mustafabad closed even during the scheduled time.

"In case FPSs are found closed during prescribed working hours (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.), strict action will be taken against not only the erring FPS dealers but also against the officials concerned," he said.

The Minister also asked senior officials to ensure that FPS dealers do not indulge in other malpractices such as misbehaviour, diversion of foodgrains, hoarding, black-marketing, short dispensing of ration etc.

"If any of the dealers is found indulging in such malpractices, strict and swift action shall be taken against the erring FPS dealers as per law."

Hussain also informed that Delhi government will shortly start distribution of 5 kg of foodgrains (4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice) per person, free of cost, for the months of May and June 2021, to non-PDS beneficiaries who do not possess any ration card.

--IANS

pd/vd