Ensure early resolution of farmers' stir: Punjab CM to PM

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) Expressing serious concern over the threat to the state's agriculture as a result of the 'disruption caused by the three new farm laws', Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure urgent resolution of the ongoing farm unrest by the Centre "to the satisfaction of the protesting farmers by addressing to their grievances."

Calling for the fullest respect for the 'annadaata', the Chief Minister, through his speech, submitted for the virtual meeting of the Niti Aayog, reiterated his government's stand that agriculture is a state subject and law-making on it should be left to the states in the true spirit of "cooperative federalism" enshrined in the Constitution.

In this context, he pointed to the state amendments already passed to the central legislations by the Vidhan Sabha in October 2020.

Amarinder Singh could not attend the meeting as he was indisposed.

The Chief Minister asserted, in his speech, that any reform that is sought to be introduced in a sector subsuming almost 60 per cent of the country's workforce must be done only through a process of extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, of which Punjab is a key stakeholder, being at the forefront of ensuring food security for the country.

Citing strong apprehension among farmers of the state that the minimum support price (MSP) based procurement regime through Food Corporation of India (or agencies on its behalf), introduced as part of food security measures in the 1960s, may be discontinued in view of the Shanta Kumar Committee Report of 2015, the Chief Minister also stressed the need for the government of India to decisively dispel any such impression "to instill proper confidence in the farmers of the state."

The Chief Minister also used the forum to once again reiterated the state government's demand for bonus of Rs 100 quintal of paddy procured as paddy straw management compensation, which can be used for purchase or rental of new equipment, attaining the skills for efficient use, and to reduce cost of operation and maintenance.

He requested the government of India to provide Rs 5 crore per MW financial support for biomass power projects and Rs 3.5 crore per MW for biomass solar hybrid projects to the state as viability gap fund to help alleviate the effects of paddy straw burning through ex-situ utilization of available paddy straw with good returns to the farmers.

Underlining the importance of aligning the cropping system to agro-climatic conditions at the district level for optimum use of resources, Amarinder Singh called upon the government of India to designate agencies to procure and provide MSP matching the returns of wheat and paddy in order to incentivize the farmers to take up cultivation of alternate crops and thereby achieve diversification and save precious water.

He also sought Central government's support and liberal financial assistance to facilitate the state's programmes and schemes for diversification towards nutri-cereals, pulses, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry.

