Ensure effective implementation of Central schemes, Nadda instructs Assam leaders

Nadda, while addressing Assam BJP's state executive, asked Sarma to personally monitor the implementation of the Central schemes targeting at reaching out to the poor and marginalised sections of the society.The BJP chief has asked the state party unit as well as the government to take these schemes to beneficiaries in a coordinated manner.Nadda asked both party organisation and the government to ensure COVID-19 vaccination for all as the topmost priority."Not even a single person should be devoid of vaccination. Take it as a movement. Both organisation and government ensure that free ration scheme by Centre should reach poor. Ensure Central government schemes to be implemented in the state. Think of these are BJP's programmes," said the BJP chief.He asked Sarma to be proactive in implementing these schemes."I request the Chief Minister to engage party and government with MSME groups more and more. Out of 3 lakh crore, 1 lakh crore has been spent already giving a boost to the sector," said Nadda.He also asked the Chief Minister to take forward establishing farmers producer organisations (FPOs). "FPOs should be promoted and help genuine farmers. Meet street vendors and implement the scheme meant for them," added the BJP chief.Nadda also reiterated on the need for the implementation of Swamitva Yojana and providing ownership rights to people so that farmers can take a loan on that property.Nadda also urged the Assam BJP leaders to visit hospitals and ensure oxygen plants in every district hospital before the third COVID wave hits the country.This he said will ensure that there be no oxygen shortage in case COVID third wave hit the country.The BJP chief praised Sarma and former state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for taking developmental works forward.While talking about the vaccination programme, Nadda slammed Opposition leaders and accused them of promoting vaccine hesitancy."Lot of politics was done on vaccination. What did Congress and other say? One said we aren't guinea pig or rat. One said this vaccine will be harmful, other said this vaccine is of BJP. Yet they silently got jabbed. Has he become BJP wala as well after getting vaccinated?" asked Nadda while calling Congress and others as political tourists who come to state only during elections.The BJP chief criticised Congress for trying to diminish the standing of the country by insulting things that are internationally recognised as the pride of India."You must have seen the toolkit of Congress. What is written - yoga and Assam tea should be criticised. Meaning those elements that give us International recognition should be denounced. People will not forgive them. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, one thing that is made clear is development for all, appeasement for none. But what does Congress do, divide society into communal lines! But Assam rejected their politics," he added.Present in the BJP's national headquarters were Assam in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda along with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli and national General Secretary Dilip Saikia. (ANI)