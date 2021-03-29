Ensure that voters with multiple entries vote once only: Kerala HC to EC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to ensure that voters with multiple entries vote only once in the upcoming state assembly elections.



The court gave the interim order on the petition filed by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in which he sought restraining of fake and multiple entries of voters' name in the voters' list.

The petition sought the court to give a directive to the Election Commission to delete or freeze 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls for assembly elections in Kerala.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.


