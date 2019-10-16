Ensured food security of over 8.5 cr Bangla people through Khadya Sathi scheme: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The West Bengal has ensured food security to more than 8.5 crore people residing in the state under the 'Khadya Sathi' scheme, claimed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of World Food Day.

The Trinamool Congress president also stated that her government has provided special assistance to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas besides Aila-affected areas and farmers of Singur, tea garden workers as well as the Toto tribe.

World Food Day is celebrated worldwide on this day. It calls for action across sectors to make healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone. At the same time, it calls on everyone to start thinking about what we eat. (ANI)

