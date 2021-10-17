His remarks came during free of cost distribution of various medical aid equipment to Divyangjan and Senior Citizen at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A Narayanaswamy was also present on the occasion.ALIMCO, Kanpur distributed free of cost various medical aid devices such as tricycle, wheelchair, crutch, walker, prosthetic and orthotic devices, hearing devices to about 2000 Divyangjan and Senior Citizen from different parts of Rampur under "ADIP and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana" of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.Naqvi said that during the last 7 years, the Government has focused on good governance, inclusive development and "empowerment without appeasement" of poor and weaker sections.UP Minister Baldev Aulakh, Member UP Legislative Council Dr. Jaipal Singh Vyast, Surya Prakash Pal, Chairman Pacfed, BJP Rampur president Abhay Gupta and senior officials were also present on the occasion.Naqvi also visited "Hunar Haat", being organised at Numaish Ground in Rampur.The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts have been working together to provide attractive packaging and markets to indigenous handmade products of artisans and craftsmen. Canara Bank has set up a camp in "Hunar Haat" to provide easy loans and other financial assistance to artisans and craftsmen.Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" is also available on GeM (Government e-Marketplace) which is providing large scale national as well as international markets to indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen.About 700 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories have brought their indigenous products at "Hunar Haat" in Rampur. (ANI)