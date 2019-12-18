Entered Jamia to identify agitators, protect students: Delhi Police says in FIR

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Amid allegations that it forcefully burst into premises of Jamia Millia Islamia during protest against the new citizenship law and harassed students, Delhi Police said that they entered the campus to identify the agitators and protect students.

In an FIR lodged against the property damage during the protest on Sunday near the university, the police said that the agitators pelted stones and did not heed warnings of the personnel deputed there to bring the situation under control.

"The angry mob pelted stones at the police from inside the campus and burnt the tyres on the road in front of the university gates. They also vandalised an ambulance. The situation was not coming under control," Delhi Police said in the FIR that was filed on Monday.The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Station House Officer (SHO) Upender Singh.It said that police personnel entered the university and urged agitators to get out of the campus but the agitators continued pelting stones."The agitators were then run out of the campus by the use of minimum force on the directions of senior officers. Several police officials sustained serious injuries due to the stone pelting and scuffle. The officials were admitted to hospitals for treatment," the FIR added.Police said that the protestors also set two police booths in the area on fire and vandalized around 70-80 motorcycles.A case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assembly of unlawful mob, rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, assault and attempt to commit culpable homicide, etc.A protest, led by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, had turned violent on Sunday, following which the police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling to bring the situation under control.The varsity vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar, had on Monday, said that the university administration will file an FIR against Delhi Police for forcibly entering the campus and allegedly destroying property. (ANI)