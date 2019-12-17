Entire opposition misleading the country over Citizenship Act: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties accusing them of misleading the members from minority communities over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The entire opposition is misleading the people of the country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away the citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill," Shah said at an event here.

The Home Minister made this statement while addressing an event after laying the foundation stone of Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka region of Delhi.Targeting Congress further, Shah said that the BJP had fulfilled promises made years back which were not taken care of by them"I want to say to Congress party that this was part of Nehru-Liaquat pact but was not implemented for 70 years because you wanted to make vote bank. Our government has implemented the pact and given citizenship to lakhs and crores of people," he said.He also urged the students to read the Bill and not to believe in the false information being spread over the issue."I want to tell the students also that they should read the bill, that they have received wrong information," Shah added.The Home Minister's remark come amid protests across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)