Entrepreneur buys 21-acre barren land, converts it into forest in Karnataka

Suresh Kumar, an entrepreneur from Bengaluru purchased 21 acres of barren land, ten years back in Sagar of Shivamogga. He planned to add forest cover to the region.With the help of renowned environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli, Kumar converted the whole barren land into a forest.Speaking to ANI, environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli said, "This forest is named as 'Usha Kiran' (morning sun rays). It is a green initiative model. Ten years ago it was like a desert. Now it is covered in green. An entrepreneur from Bengaluru Suresh Kumar purchased the land after the earlier owner harvested the eucalyptus and Acacia trees. 21 acres of land was completely barren. Suresh Kumar asked me to dedicate the land for social causes. I requested him to create a natural forest.""After 10 years of struggle, it shaped a natural forest having Western Ghats native species. Now it has become a study centre for environmentalists and students. Bird photography enthusiasts arriving here and the visitors promising to develop the private forest in their native. This model is relevant today in the Western Ghats region to save native flora and fauna." he stated.Akhilesh further emphasised that the majority of the plants in the forest are growing naturally and they planted only a few varieties."Most of the plants naturally growing here. We are just protecting it. It is a beauty of the Western Ghats forest," he added. (ANI)