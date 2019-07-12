Entries invited for National Awards for Excellence in Journalism

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Press Council of India on Friday invited entries for National Awards for Excellence in Journalism, 2019.

The awards, carrying a cash prize and citation, will be given in eight categories including Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award for Excellence in Journalism (Rs 1,00,000), rural journalism (Rs 50,000), developmental reporting (Rs 50,000), photo journalism -- single news picture (Rs 50,000) and photo feature Rs 50,000), best newspaper art: covering cartoons, caricatures and illustrations (Rs 50,000), sports reporting or sports photo feature (Rs 50,000), financial reporting (Rs 50,000) and gender issue reporting (Rs 50,000).

In case of Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award for excellence in journalism, the jury committee will itself decide the nominations for the category and therefore no entries are invited for it.The details including procedure, eligibility, criteria and entry form can be accessed from the website of Press Council of India -- www.presscouncil.nic.in.All entries may be sent in a sealed cover to the secretary of Press Council. The last date of submission of entries is August 30 and the entries must reach by 5 pm.The Awards have been instituted to recognize outstanding contribution of journalists or photo journalists of the country in print journalism. The awards are given on the occasion of National Press Day on November 16. (ANI)