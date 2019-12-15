Entry, exit gates of over 15 Delhi Metro stations closed following anti Citizenship Act protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Entry and exit gates at over 11 metro stations were shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday night as a precautionary measure amid protests over the citizenship law.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit gates of 11 metro stations were closed and the corporation put out information about trains not halting at these stations.



All gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, GTB Nagar and Shivaji Stadium, were closed. It also updated about Gate no 3 of Ashram metro station being closed.

Entry & exit gates of ITO, IIT, Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan were also closed.

The decision was taken on the advice of the Delhi Police, said the DMRC.

As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," DMRC said in a Twitter post. In subsequent tweets, it updated on the entry and exit gates of other metro stations being shut.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government today announced that all schools will stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony as well as the Madanpur Khadar area due to the protests. (ANI)

