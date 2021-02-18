Entry, exit gates of 4 metro stations closed due to farmers' stir

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The entry and exit gates of 4 metro stations have been closed as a precautionary measure due to the farmers' stir.
DMRC has closed the Tikri border, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh city and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations which are situated on the Green Line of the Metro network.
The farmers agitating against the three new Central farm laws had announced a 'Rail Roko Protest' from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m on Thursday.
The Railways have stepped up security to prevent any untoward incident. Twenty additional companies of the Railway Protection Force have been deployed across the country with special focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP and West Bengal.
--IANS
awd/bg