Entry-level realme C21Y set to launch on Aug 23

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme on Friday announced that it will be introducing the newest addition to the entry-level smartphone C Series -- realme C21Y -- on August 23.

The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be available on realme.com.

"realme has always aimed to provide the best products with the latest technology and innovations for its users so that they can experience the new trends and continuing the trend, realme C21Y is yet another amazing offering in realme C series," the company said in a statement.