Envoys of Colombia, Uruguay, Jamaica, Armenia present credentials to President

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted credentials from envoys of Colombia, Uruguay, Jamaica and Armenia in a virtual ceremony.



An official release said that Mariana Pacheco Montes, Ambassador of Colombia; Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, Ambassador of Uruguay; Jason Keats Matthew Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica and Youri Babakhanyan, Ambassador of Armenia presented their credentials.

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment.

He said that India enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all the countries and that "our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity".

President Kovind noted that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure "our collective health and economic well-being".

He said 'Pharmacy of the World', India has assisted several countries with supply of essential medicines and equipment in the global fight against COVID-19.

The release said envoys conveyed good wishes on behalf of their leaderships and reiterated their commitment to continue working to strengthen their ties with India. (ANI)

