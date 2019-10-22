Envoys receive warm welcome in Amritsar ahead of Golden Temple visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The heads of foreign missions on a visit to the Golden Temple received a warm welcome with flower garlands, tika, and Bhangra dance upon their arrival at the Amritsar airport on Tuesday.

Around 87 envoys accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe reached Amritsar to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.After the reception, the delegation will head to the Golden temple where they are slated to have langar at the Gurdwara.The diplomats include ambassadors of Australia, Mongolia, Morocco, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The Deputy Chief of US Missions is also part of the delegation.After visiting the Golden Temple, the delegation will attend a cultural event where Gidda and Bhangra will be performed.The visit is organised by the ICCR in collaboration with the state government of Punjab and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. (ANI)