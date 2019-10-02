EOW raids DCP's office on fraud complaint, arrests cop (3rd Lead)

The statement, issued almost 30 hours after the raids, said that the EOW acted on a written complaint lodged with it, accusing constable Anil Kumar, posted at accounts section of the DCP office in Pitampura of involved in financial irregularities.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR (no. 195/19) under sections 420, 409, 120 of the Indian Penal Code at the EOW, the statement said.

After thorough investigation, police found Anil Kumar guilty and arrested him, the statement added.

As per reports, during the raid, the police found financial irregularities in the police grants fund amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Earlier, Special Commissioner of Police, (EOW), Delhi Police Satish Golcha told IANS: "We were receiving the complaints of corruption in the DCP office of Outer Delhi for quite some time. The primary investigation revealed that some policemen in connivance with one another are siphoning off lakhs of rupees received as grants for fellow policemen."

Three to four EOW teams raided the accounts section of the DCP office on Tuesday afternoon leading to pandemonium there.

During the commotion, a woman sub-inspector (ministerial) and some other policemen managed to escape, Golcha said.

"We registered case no. 195 at EOW of Delhi Police on Tuesday. Vigilance department has also been taken on board to investigate the case," Golcha added.

A source in the EOW said the arrested policeman has made startling revelations during interrogation about the corruption charges and siphoning off of public funds.

The policeman allegedly said that this had been going on for a long time and he along with other policemen was involved in machinations to siphon off the money. It was clear he was involved in a breach of trust, the source added.

According to sources, the investigation so far has revealed that the accused policemen were involved in the loot of the arrears of their own colleagues.

It was also revealed that the accused police personnel have siphoned off about Rs 20 lakhs of the arrears of some 24 policemen.

The source said that the arrested policeman got the loot money deposited in the private bank account of his wife.

The Vigilance department is now probing who else is involved in the racket and for how long it has been going on.

