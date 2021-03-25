EPFO official, two others arrested in bribery case: CBI

A CBI spokesperson said that EPFO Enforcement Officer Loganayaki G, posted in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, and Suresh of Raghavi Associates and Ramesh Babu, were arrested in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 4 lakh.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that it has arrested an Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) official and two private persons for alleged bribery.

In the FIR, it was alleged that the Enforcement Officer was demanding undue advantage from a Chennai-based private firm official and his employee for settling the issues related with violation of the EPFO Act by a Tiruppur-based private firm.

The CBI intercepted both persons when they were coming out of the office chamber of the Enforcement Officer after paying the alleged bribe money to her. The office was also searched and unaccounted cash, totalling Rs 4 lakh, was recovered.

Loganayaki and the two were arrested, the official said. The CBI team also carried out more searches in which it recovered cash to the tune of Rs 3 lakh from the chamber of another official.

The agency carried out searches at five places in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Chennai.

An amount of Rs 6.10 lakh cash and certain other incriminating documents were also recovered from the premises of Loganayaki.

