Epic offered Sony $200M to bring PS games to its store on PC: Report

According to The Verge, a 222-page confidential document, filed as part of the Epic vs Apple trial, reveals a broad effort to compete with Steam during 2020 with free games, Fortnite promotions, and more.

San Francisco, May 12 (IANS) Fortnite developer Epic Games has been trying to convince Sony, Microsoft and other publishers to bring their titles to Epic Games Store and is also willing to spend millions to do so, media reports said.

The documents also show that Epic offered Sony $200 million for at least four first-party PlayStation games last year, ahead of a bigger push by Sony to bring more of its PlayStation games to PC.

The document was created in September 2020 and was published and then quickly deleted last week, the report said.

Epic Games has also been trying to convince Microsoft to bring its first-party games to the Epic Games Store.

"Their PC Game Pass leader is against what we're doing," notes the document and Microsoft is "effectively bidding against us for content", the report said.

Epic has also been meeting with Riot Games, Activision/Blizzard and EA in a bid to get more PC game content for its store, it added.

"League of Legends is a longshot," admits Epic in the document, while also noting that the deal to launch Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on the Epic Games Store could lead to more in the future.

