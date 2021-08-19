EPS accuses DMK govt of maligning AIADMK in Kodanad estate murder case

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and senior leader of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that the DMK government is interested only in the politics of vendetta and vindictiveness. He was speaking to media persons after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit.

He said that the DMK government was trying to protect the accused in the Kodanad murder and burglary case and is trying to put the blame on the AIADMK and malign the party. He said that the Kodanad case was already in court and asked how the Chief Minster can state that probing the case was an election promise of the DMK.

He said that all the witnesses in the Kodanad case have been examined and that only the final hearing is pending before the court. Palaniswami said that the ruling DMK is showing undue interest in maligning the AIADMK and to protect the accused.

The former CM was accompanied by AIADMK leaders and former ministers, D Jayakumar, SP Velumani and P Thangamani. The visit is important as the AIADMK has been conducting a series of programmes against the DMK for victimizing the party leaders and former ministers by foisting cases and conducting police searches and raids.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit of the state police had conducted raids at the premises of AIADMK leaders S.P. Velumani and M.R. Vijayabhaskar and this has led to the AIADMK coming out full throttle against the government.

The meeting of the AIADMK delegation with the Tamil Nadu Governor gains significance in the backdrop of the raids conducted at the premises of Velumani and Vijayabhaskar. The party feels that the DMK government is deliberately trying to frame AIADMK leaders in the Kodanad estate murder and burglary case.

Palaniswami also alleged that the DMK government was trying to fudge the Covid-19 figures. "The state is reporting more than 1800 fresh Covid-19 cases a day and instead of focusing on containing Covid-19, the government is behind the Kodanad murder case," he added.

He said that the state government has cancelled almost all the welfare projects that were initiated by the AIADMK government.

--IANS

aal/bg