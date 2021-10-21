Epsilon COVID-19 variant of Californian origin found in several patients in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 21 (ANI): Pakistan recorded several cases of Californian Epsilon COVID-19 variant on Thursday.

Scientific Task Force on COVID-19 member Dr Javed Akram said that all anti-coronavirus vaccines Pakistan is using are effective against variant, reported Geo News.



Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar emphasised on meeting vaccination targets to ensure there is no fifth wave of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Umar said that despite a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan will remain vulnerable if a large number of people remain unvaccinated.

The active cases in Pakistan have dropped below 25,000 after more than seven months, reported Geo News.

Urging the public to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, the minister said, "Remember that second dose is vital for protection against Covid."

Expressing concern over the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination drive in various cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta, the federal minister had said that the district admin and health teams in these cities needed to improve their performance. (ANI)

