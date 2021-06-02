EPTRI, ASCI to collaborate on climate change, waste management

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) for collaborating in the areas of climate change, urban environmental management, and urban water and sanitation management, and related fields.

In his remarks on the occasion, Telangana Special Chief Secretary and EPTRI Director General Adhar Sinha said that the MoU will help both the organisations in strengthening the projects on climate change, urban environmental management, urban water and sanitation, municipal waste water management etc at international, national and state level.

The EPTRI was set up in 1992 as an independent registered society by the state government with assistance from the Centre. The state also provided bilateral assistance for technical collaboration between the EPTRI and the Swedish International Development Co-operation Agency (Sida).

The organisation is abreast of wide-ranging concerns regarding environmental conservation and protection from ozone depletion, climate change, integrated environmental strategies to clean development mechanisms. It endeavours to create awareness among communities, civil societies, government organisations, NGOs and other stakeholders. It strives to achieve poverty alleviation through employment generation, human development and sustainable environment management.

Established in 1956 at the initiative of the government and the corporate sector, the ASCI, Hyderabad, has pioneered post-experience management education in India. It equips corporate managers, administrators, entrepreneurs and academicians with the skills to synthesise managerial theory and practice; and respond to the ever-increasing complexity of managerial issues confronting government, industrial enterprises and NGOs.

--IANS

ms/vd