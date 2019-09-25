Equity indices open lower, Sensex down 330 points

The domestic markets declined in tandem with the Asian indices, which fell after US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, raising concerns of political uncertainty in the US.

At 9.41 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,765.12, lower by 332.02 points or 0.85 per cent from the previous close of 39,097.14.

It had opened at the intra-day high of 39,087.20 and has so far touched a low 38,762.91 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,495.15, lower by 93.05 points or 0.80 per cent from its previous close.