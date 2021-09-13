Era of working in Silos is over, says Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday emphatically said that the era of working in Silos is over and stressed on the need for integrated theme-based projects instead of a particular Ministry based or Department based projects.



Addressing the media persons about his vision for the Ministry of Science and Technology which he took over two months back, the minister informed that he has started holding regular joint meetings of all the science ministries as well as departments.

The official release by the Ministry of Science and Technology informed that before the end of this month, he will also hold a joint meeting of the Ministers of Science and Technology from all the States and Union Territories in this regard.

"This integrated approach will be further extended to include Start-Ups, industry and other stakeholders," he said.

In a novel initiative last week, Dr Singh said, representatives from all the Science Ministries including Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, Space/ISRO, CSIR, Biotechnology etc separately engaged in extensive brain storming with each of the different Ministries in Government of India to work out what scientific applications could be utilised in which sector, ranging from agriculture, railways, roads, Jal Shakti etc.

"This is keeping in mind that every sector today has become largely dependent on scientific technology," he said.

The minister further said, "Our greatest asset is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who not only has a natural predilection for science but is also forthcoming in supporting and promoting science and technology-based initiatives and projects. India's scientific prowess is going to have a major role in the making of Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

Referring to some of India's recent path-breaking initiatives which have been universally hailed, Singh predicted that following the recent Space sector reforms, Indian Private Space Industry is slated to contribute to the core elements of global space economy - space-based services, launch services, manufacturing of launch vehicles and satellites, establishment of ground segment and launch infrastructure - to a considerable extent.

"I can say with all the confidence in my command that the quality of our scientific human resource is far superior to most other developed countries of the world", Dr Singh said.

Citing the example of Space technology, he said, India is at present a frontline nation and the fact that even NASA procures data obtained by ISRO speaks volumes about our scientific progress. (ANI)

