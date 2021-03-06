Erdogan, Merkel hold video conference

According to Turkey's Directorate of Communications, Erdogan told Merkel on Friday that Ankara continues its vaccination program against the coronavirus at a rapid pace, and a gradual and controlled normalisation process has already started, Xinhua news agency reported.

Istanbul, March 6 (IANS)

"President Erdogan stated that barrier-free and safe tourism would resume in April following positive developments," the Directorate noted.

Turkey launched its vaccination program in mid-January with China's Sinovac vaccine and a gradual normalization process at the beginning of this week.

The two leaders also addressed the latest developments in the region, according to the Directorate.

Erdogan urged the European Union to provide financial and technical support for Syrians who want to voluntarily leave Turkey to return home, it said.

Turkey is home to over 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

