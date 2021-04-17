Erdogan, NATO chief discuss regional issues

During the call on Friday, Erdogan and Stoltenberg addressed the developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean regions; the latest situations in Libya and Afghanistan; and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Xinhua news agency quoted the presidency as saying in a statement.

Ankara, April 17 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg discussed a series of regional issues during a phone conversation, the presidential office here announced.

Erdogan told Stoltenberg that a peaceful environment currently dominates the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean regions "thanks to Turkey's constructive efforts".

The Turkish leader also noted that the new government in Libya should be given support in the fields of security and defence, and the support for Afghanistan should continue with NATO's capacity and capabilities.

He also stressed that the crisis between Russia and Ukraine should be solved through dialogue based on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements, according to the statement.

