Errant driver in Bihar hits three people in school premises, one dead

The deceased, identified as Sharawan Kumar (14), a resident of Laukaha sub-town in Madhubani district.

Patna, March 2 (IANS) A class 9 student was killed and two others injured after a person learning to drive inside school premises hit them in Bihar's Madhubani district on Tuesday afternoon.

Amarjeet Singh, the SHO of Laukaha police station said: "The incident happened around 2 pm when Mukesh Kumar (22), an errant driver, entered the premises of the Laukaha higher secondary school to learn driving a car."

"The errant driver lost control of the vehicle and hit three students. One of them came under the wheels of the car and died on the spot," the SHO said.

The two other injured students were taken to nearby Khutauna hospital and are under observation.

The mishap happened at a time when the examination of class 9 was underway and first sitting was over. The students were on the way to attend the second session of the examination.

Local residents alleged that the school administration was responsible for the mishap as they opened the school gate providing free access to strangers to enter and use the grounds.

After the mishap, a large number of local residents reached the school. Fearing for his safety, the principal fled the school.

Local residents managed to arrest the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

"We have arrested the accused for rash and negligence driving amounting to death. Further investigation is on," an officer said.

