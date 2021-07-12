Errant officials to be suspended if water-logging takes place in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 12 (IANS) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has warned officials that if there is water-logging anywhere in the city, the officials deputed to check it will be immediately suspended.
Garg said the officials will have to work on the ground and not just on paper.
"For the past several years the administration has received complaints related to water-logging. Now everyone has to understand the seriousness of their responsibility. Departments have been given a free hand in making all the arrangements. If there is still any shortcoming the officials should complete it before it rains and inform the administration and the department concerned about the facility or resources needed. No excuse will be tolerated this time," Garg added.
The administration is making elaborate arrangements to deal with water-logging in the city. Preparations are being made by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, National Highways Authority of India and other departments.
Garg formed a joint team of all departments three days ago. Under this team, 113 places prone to water-logging have been identified. The responsibility of dealing with water-logging at these places has been given to 16 senior officials of different departments.
Apart from this, eight quick response teams consisting of senior officials have been formed, which will provide immediate help to the official or team concerned in case of water-logging.
