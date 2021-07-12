Errant officials to be suspended if water-logging takes place in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 12 (IANS) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has warned officials that if there is water-logging anywhere in the city, the officials deputed to check it will be immediately suspended.

Garg said the officials will have to work on the ground and not just on paper.

"For the past several years the administration has received complaints related to water-logging. Now everyone has to understand the seriousness of their responsibility. Departments have been given a free hand in making all the arrangements. If there is still any shortcoming the officials should complete it before it rains and inform the administration and the department concerned about the facility or resources needed. No excuse will be tolerated this time," Garg added.