Erratic weather in J&K, Ladakh, improvement likely from Monday

Srinagar, April 18 (IANS) Weather in J&K and Ladakh remained erratic on Sunday as moderate rain in plains and light snowfall occurred on the hills of the two union territories.

"Moderate rain in plains and light snowfall occurred on the hills of J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

"We are expecting improvement from tomorrow onwards", an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.