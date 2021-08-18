Erring J&K Police officer removed from his position (Ld)

Srinagar, Aug 18 (IANS) Hours after the J&K Police chief, Dilbag Singh ordered action against him, the officer who used force against media persons was removed from his position on Wednesday.

Dilbag Singh, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) had ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to take immediate action against the middle rung officer who thrashed some media persons on Tuesday when they were reporting about the restrictions imposed on Muharram procession by the authorities.