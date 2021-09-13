Escape into the mountains and let your spirit soar high

Here are some suggestions from Airbnb with stays and experiences that can set the backdrop for the perfect mountainous holiday.

That's just the thing about mountains. You won't know the wonders you can come across, or the experiences you can have. All of this makes the mountains the perfect escape from the city.

Seclude Ramgarh -- Grishma- Nainital

Forget finding shapes in clouds, learn what it's like to live in them instead. At 4900 feet above the ground, your head will indeed be in the clouds at this secluded stay in Ramgarh. The hill station boasts of a cool climate throughout the year, and with plenty of outdoor areas, balconies, and large windows, you can make the most of the idyllic weather. Seclude Ramgarh is also home to a large common fire pit to warm up your evenings and make it a truly immersive experience.

Windflower -- Manali

Manali has always been the go-to place for the avid traveller but the Windflower will make you fall in love with the mountain town even more. This four-bedroom Airbnb home is the perfect place to settle down for any kind of personality -- whether you're the outdoorsy type who is looking for an adventure or the laidback kind who prefers to curl up and take it easy. Either way, Windflower's rustic wooden finish, earthy palette, open-air sit-outs, sauna and fireplace will charm you to no end. After all, there's nothing like sitting by the crackling fire on a cold night after a long day of exploring the mountains.

Cozy Dome & Attic -- Himachal Pradesh

If you are tired of seeing high-rises, why not wake up to high Deodar trees instead?

Ditch the regular getaways and try something completely new at Airbnb's Cozy Dome, which offers all the luxury of a regular stay but elevates it a notch higher with a unique hilltop experience. With no city hustle and bustle assured, you can choose to stay snuggled in or take an invigorating hike, explore the valley, meet the locals, and enjoy their culture along with their delicacies.

Meena Bagh -- Shimla

If you've ever wondered what it's like to live in a calm Himachali home then Meena Bagh will be perfect. It combines the inspiring charm of the breath-taking locations with comfortable interiors. Made with wood, brick, and mud, its eco-friendly designs add a unique character and style to the already appealing look as if epitomizing everything that Shimla stands for.

Private Villa -- Mussoorie

When planning a trip to the mountains, Mussoorie can't be far off the traveller's radar. Its beauty can be best enjoyed from this gorgeous Airbnb stay, which also happens to be just five minutes from Mall Road. It's the perfect place to enjoy the beauty of the mountains, while spending adequate time indoors. Charming and nicely furnished, it has a comfortable, relaxed feel and with three spacious rooms, would be perfect for large families or groups of friends looking to unwind and enjoy each other's company.

EXPERIENCES

Guided Historical tour -- Shimla

If you do take a trip to Shimla, the guided historical tour is a great way to learn about the city. It's the best way to absorb the beauty of its historical architecture, which has been preserved in its original state and is something that has intrigued travellers for ages. Along with learning about its design and 'Tudorbethan' architecture, you can be assured plenty of stories from the past.

What all will be covered? The Mall and the Ridge, and most of the heritage buildings in the city, including the former Viceregal Lodge,. You will also see the Gaiety theatre, General Post Office, Imperial Bank, Railway Board Building, Gorton Castle, Knockdrin, Kennedy Cottage, Cecil Hotel, and Viceregal Lodge.

Bird Watching -- Sattal

Speaking of waking up to the call of birds, visit the Garur lake area in Sattal for an experience of a lifetime. If birds have ever distracted you while you've been typing away, then this could be your true calling. In about two and a half hours you can learn the calls of Thrushes, Blackbirds, and Parakeets to name a few. Through the walk, you will go from Garur Lake to Hanuman Lake and enjoy everything in between.

Hilloferry -- A guided Bike Ride -- Dharamshala

Escape the city traffic and go back to feeling like a child biking through the mountains of Dharamshala. Through this guided bike ride, you will ride far away from the roads and into the wild by lanes of the forests. Who knows, you may even discover a new trail or two. But one thing's for sure, the beautiful landscape of the Dhauladhar ranges and its tea gardens will leave you awestruck.

Hiking -- Manali

With laptops and work from home, our minds have been exercised all day with little attention being paid to physical exercise. Hitting the gym for a couple of hours each week doesn't quite feel as invigorating. Nothing comes close to walking in nature. And that's why perhaps, hiking is soon becoming another reason to hit the mountains. If you happen to be in Manali, then even better. Sign up for this Airbnb experience and you won't regret it no matter where you are in your hiking journey. The hike covers Lamadugh, Patalsu and Jogni.

Food & Culture Tour -- Himachal Pradesh

If you're in Bir, Himachal Pradesh sign up for this culture tour that takes you through a journey of peace.

Take a walk through the village with a special stop at the small-scale handloom factory where you will witness how a handloom works. You can also visit a local home and try out their traditional Kangri Dham or the Himachali Thali. This means, indulging in local conversations, getting to know their traditions up close, and getting a better understanding of their way of living, which summarises life in the mountains like no other.

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/sj/

