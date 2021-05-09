ESIC sets up oxygen generation plants in its Delhi, NCR hospitals

A 440 Litre Per Minute (LPM) capacity plant has been installed at the ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, while another plant of 220 LPM capacity was commissioned at ESIC Hospital in Jhilmil, New Delhi on Sunday.

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The ESIC, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has installed oxygen generation plants at two hospitals in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The move will help these hospitals to augment the availability of their ICU and ventilator beds.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), a self-financing social security and health insurance scheme for Indian workers, is actively helping fight the battle against Covid-19 by quickly converting its 30 hospitals all over the country into dedicated Covid facilities.

These hospitals have around 4,200 beds, including 300 ICU beds and 250 ventilator beds. The facility has been made available to all citizens of the country. A dashboard has also been started to facilitate beneficiaries to know about availability of beds in these hospitals.

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has congratulated the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of ESIC Hospitals for achieving this feat. He has expressed hope that they will keep their morale high during this pandemic and keep serving the humanity with dedication.

--IANS

