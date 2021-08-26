Espionage Case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma's bail plea

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in a money laundering case regarding leakage of sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers.



The trial court had recently dismissed the bail plea of Sharma.

A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta on Thursday issued notice to ED and slated the matter for September 9, 2021. Recently another bench had issued notice to Rajeev Sharma on ED plea challenging trial court order regarding the providing of ECIR copy to him

Amish Aggarwala advocate, with Aditya Singh Jakhar and Karan Ahuja advocates, argued on behalf of journalist Rajeev Sharma and appeared in the matter.

Earlier while seeking remand, ED had stated that unearthing the end-use of funds involved in the instant case would assist in ascertaining the exact quantum of the proceeds of crime, determining the role of various other persons and aides who facilitated the offence of money laundering in the instant case.

The Directorate of Enforcement had arrested Rajeev Sharma under the PMLA on July 1, 2021.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against Sharma under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Earlier, ED stated that, during the investigation, it was revealed that Sharma had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration thereby compromising the security and national interests of India.

ED also stated that it was further revealed that cash for remuneration of Sharma and other unidentified persons was being generated through hawala means by Mahipalpur-based shell companies that were run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha, and Quing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara.

Apart from cash, huge transactions were made by various Chinese companies and some other trading companies in India which are being examined.

These Chinese companies were acting as a conduit for the Chinese Intelligence agencies to provide remuneration for persons like Sharma who indulged in criminal activities. Rajeev Sharma also received money through benami bank accounts in order to conceal his involvement in criminal activities, said the ED.

Earlier, Delhi Police had arrested Rajeev Sharma under various sections of the IPC and Official Secrets Acts. Later he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

