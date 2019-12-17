Essentials to safeguard hair problems

To combat these problems Praver Kachroo, founder of Evolvere Salon Solutions shares a few tips on things to keep in mind before you buy winter hair-care products.

Get a hydrating shampoo: A good hydrating shampoo gives ample amount of moisture to your scalp. One has to ensure that the shampoo reaches every bit of the scalp removing dandruff that is mostly caused by dehydration.

Deep nourishing conditioner: Always choose the hair conditioner that will lock-in the moisture without giving heavy look to hair. During winters, it's suggested to use conditioners with deeply nourishing ingredients.

Stop washing your hair very often: It is always recommended to wash your hair as less as you can during extreme winter. It secures your hair moisture within and gives fabulous hair texture naturally. Intense moisture hair masks: Most of the experts advise opting for deep conditioning at least twice a month during a winter season. Sometimes when conditioner doesn't do the wonder, hair masks can do magic to your dry and frizzy hair. Less usage of electronic appliances: One should always refrain from using high heated electronic appliances on their hair. It doesn't matter if it's cold outside or hot if you are using tools, a thermal protector is a must to prevent brittle, broken hair and split ends. By keeping these few simple tricks while buying hair-care products in winter can give a flawless and healthy look to your hair. (N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)