Estonia's Ambassador calls on T'gana Chief Secretary

Hyderabad, March 5 (IANS) Estonia's Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi and Deputy Chief of Mission Juui Hiio on Friday called on Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary informed delegates about the reforms initiated by the government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, like digitalization of land records, e-governance, cyber security, development and welfare scheme.