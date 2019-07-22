Etah: Police raid illegal arms factory, 2 arrested

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India[, July 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested by Marhara Police on Monday in a raid at an illegal arms factory in Marhara police station area. Around 20 ready-to-use pistols, live cartridges and tools used in the manufacture of pistols were recovered from the spot.



In the direction of SSP Swapnil Mamgain, the police raided the illegal arms factory in the jungles of Kazi Kheda area, which, according to the police, was covertly operating for a long time.

At the factory premises, 20 ready-to-use pistols, 315 bore revolvers, a 12 bore revolver, and three 315 bore live cartridges along with tools used to manufacture pistols were recovered by the police.

On the two arrests, the SSP said, "The two persons did it out of personal profit. They supplied orders based on demand; we are now conducting investigations to uncover their network." (ANI)

