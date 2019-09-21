Etah blast: Toll rises to 6, eight injured

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The number of people who lost their lives on Saturday, after a blast took place in a house storing illegal crackers in Uttar Pradesh's Etah has risen to six while eight people have been left injured.



"The incident took place at around 11:30 am today, in a house owned by Munni Devi here. The blast occurred due to some cracker explosives that were stored at home," said Sunil Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etah.

Soon after the incident, police officials including Singh and District Magistrate Sukhlal rushed to the spot.

The injured people were sent to the district hospital and the critically injured have been referred to the higher medical centre.

The house in which the crackers were stored was also severely damaged.

"The injured people were sent to a local hospital here. We are investigating the matter further," said Sanjay Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Etah. (ANI)

