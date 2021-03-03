Etah police unites deaf and mute woman with family

According to Etah Kotwali police station SHO, Pankaj Mishra, the woman, a resident of Pratap Nagar locality under Ramgarh police station of Firozabad district, went missing in the morning on February 25.

Etah (UP), March 3 (IANS) The Etah police has united a 27-year-old deaf and mute woman with her family following three days of intense search.

She was spotted wandering about in the Kotwali area by the Etah police in the evening.

While it is not clear how she arrived in Etah, though her family believes that someone took advantage of her disability and brought her to Etah.

The task was tough as she could not read or write and communicated with signs. The police team took her to various places in Etah, neighbouring districts of Mainpuri and Firozabad, where her family was found. She is a mother of two children.

Instead of sending her to the shelter home, SHO Mishra arranged for an auto-rickshaw and sent two constables Rahul Kumar and Ruchi Yadav to search for her family.

Finally, on Sunday evening, the woman was united with her family.

Senior superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Singh said, "The woman by hand gestures, indicated a Shiv temple and provided some other clues regarding her home. Kotwali police team united her with her family. Her family was overwhelmed by the police action."

Mishra said, "Constable Ruchi and Rahul worked with exceptional dedication in the case. Fortunately, we were able to find her home."

